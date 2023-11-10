Private Schools in China Face Uncertain Future amid Changing Landscape

As China’s education industry grapples with regulatory changes, private schools in the country are being forced to reassess their future. The recent closure and merger of dozens of international and private schools in China highlights the challenges posed by tighter regulations, a slowing economy, and declining foreign student enrollment.

The rapid expansion of privately run bilingual schools in China offering a Western curriculum was abruptly halted by new rules imposed by Beijing in 2021. The crackdown on the private tutoring business further intensified pressure on the education sector, aimed at alleviating the burden on children and reducing family costs.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown have only exacerbated these challenges. According to Julian Fisher, the managing director of Venture Education, a Beijing-based market intelligence consultancy specializing in China’s education sector, the sector is facing significant difficulties as it navigates these unprecedented times.

Dulwich College International, a British school operating in China, is reportedly in talks for a potential sale of its Asia operations. This move comes as the company’s strategic plans for growth in its high schools in China were scaled back due to changing government regulations, as mentioned in their 2022 annual report.

The landscape of China’s education sector is undergoing a transformation driven by the government’s focus on improving the country’s self-sufficiency in science and technology. This shift includes aligning private schools’ curriculum more closely to that of public schools and reducing the reliance on international schools for expatriate students.

The tightening control over private schools, the mandating of compulsory education in private institutions, and the escalation of tuition fees have led parents to question the value of choosing private education over free government schools. The recently passed law to enhance patriotic education in schools further reflects the government’s interventions in the education sector.

The resulting impact is evident through the closure and stalling of numerous schools across China, particularly in the Greater Bay Area of Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Other institutions, like the Western International School of Shanghai, have had to lay off staff due to lower student enrollment.

The changing landscape of China’s education industry also has geopolitical implications. Geopolitical tensions, along with the relaxation of English language requirements in universities, have contributed to a decline in the number of foreign students in China. However, the rise of students from Belt and Road countries presents a positive trend for the sector.

Amidst these challenges, private education companies in China are considering selling their assets, but the demand may not match the supply. This uncertain environment raises questions about the future of private schools in the country and the type of expatriate community that will shape China’s education sector in the coming years.

