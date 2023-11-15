Private Jets of Russian Oligarchs Find New Destinations Amid Sanctions

Since the conflict in Ukraine, many private jets owned by Russian oligarchs have been re-registered under the Russian flag to overcome Western sanctions and continue flying. While the restrictions have limited the destinations these jets can travel to, they have found new routes to countries such as Turkey, Dubai, China, and other ex-Soviet states. The flight paths have shifted from traditional playgrounds of the wealthy, like the French Riviera, to locations in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and more. This shift highlights the reach and limitations of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to national aircraft registry data, at least 50 private jets have been re-registered under the Russian flag since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Some of these planes are associated with prominent politicians and business figures. By re-registering the planes, their owners have gained the ability to fly to and from countries that have not implemented flight bans or personal sanctions. However, due to difficulties in obtaining insurance, fuel, and permits for planes under Western sanctions, more than half of Russia’s private and corporate jet fleet remains stranded abroad or has been sold.

One example is a private Boeing 737 previously linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov. Before the war in Ukraine, the jet traveled to various destinations worldwide. However, after the conflict started, its flight path shifted to countries that are considered friendly to Russia. This change in destinations reflects how the jets have adapted to the sanctions and the impact they have had on the travel patterns of Russian oligarchs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many private jets have been re-registered under the Russian flag since the invasion of Ukraine?

At least 50 private jets have been re-registered under the Russian flag since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

2. What are the new destinations for these private jets?

Due to sanctions, the private jets owned by Russian oligarchs are now flying to countries such as Turkey, Dubai, China, and other ex-Soviet states.

3. How have the sanctions affected the private jet industry in Russia?

The sanctions have limited the destinations these private jets can travel to and have made it difficult to obtain insurance, fuel, and permits for planes under Western sanctions. As a result, more than half of Russia’s private and corporate jet fleet remains stranded abroad or has been sold.

4. Can these private jets still fly to Europe?

Due to the sanctions, Russian planes are prohibited from entering the European Union. This has significantly impacted the travel patterns of Russian oligarchs, as they previously frequented European destinations for business and leisure.

5. What steps have the owners of these private jets taken to overcome the sanctions?

Many owners have re-registered their jets under the Russian flag, allowing them to fly to and from countries that have not imposed flight bans or personal sanctions. Some owners are also chartering different aircraft to fly from Russia to EU airports, as long as they are not under personal sanctions.

6. What is the current status of the private jet fleet owned by Russian oligarchs?

Based on industry estimates, more than half of Russia’s private and corporate jet fleet of around 400 planes remains stranded abroad or has been sold.

Sources: Reuters – Russian Oligarchs Resort to Plan B for Flying with Sanctions Curbing Western Travel