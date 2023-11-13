Tragic Crash Claims Lives as Private Jet Collides with Malaysian Highway

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Thursday, a private jet crashed onto a busy highway in the suburbs of Malaysia’s capital, resulting in the loss of 10 lives. Dramatic videos circulating on social media captured the horrifying scene, showcasing the explosion of the jet and the subsequent plumes of black smoke that billowed into the air. The crash claimed the lives of all eight individuals onboard the aircraft, as well as two motorists who were unfortunate enough to be in the vicinity of the tragic accident.

The ill-fated flight was traveling from the scenic resort island of Langkawi to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. According to a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the Beechcraft Model 390, also known as the Premier 1, was carrying six passengers and two flight crew members. It crashed in a spectacular manner near Elmina township, moments away from its intended landing at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

Reports reveal that the private jet lost control and collided with a car and a motorcycle on the highway, causing devastation and claiming the lives of the two drivers involved in the tragic accident. The CAAM statement stated that the first contact with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower occurred at 2:47 pm local time, followed swiftly by clearance for landing. However, at 2:51 pm, the control tower witnessed smoke emanating from the crash site, without any distress signal being issued by the ill-fated aircraft.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke addressed the media at a news conference, confirming that investigations into the incident were still underway. He expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and assured the public that authorities were diligently working to determine the cause of the accident. The bodies of the victims were taken to a local hospital for identification, while efforts to locate the plane’s black box were also underway to provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The aircraft involved in the crash was operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian private jet company, according to the CAAM statement. However, the company did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

