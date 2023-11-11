EU Foreign Ministers Show Support for Ukraine Amid Concerns of Weakening Solidarity

European Union (EU) foreign ministers gathered in Kyiv on October 2 to demonstrate their solidarity and support for Ukraine. The meeting comes at a time when concerns are growing about a potential weakening of support within the EU after the election victory of a populist party in Slovakia that opposes military aid for Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the meeting as “historic” and reiterated that Ukraine belongs in the EU.

While some EU member states, such as Hungary and Poland, sent lower-level delegations to the meeting, Borrell emphasized the importance of Ukraine as a candidate country and a future member of the EU. He expressed the EU’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people in their pursuit of greater European integration. Kuleba also welcomed the gathering, highlighting that it was taking place both within and outside the future borders of the EU.

However, the election victory of pro-Russian Robert Fico in neighboring Slovakia has raised concerns about the potential curbing of military aid to Ukraine. Kuleba acknowledged the Slovak people’s choice but stated that it was too early to determine how the election result would impact Slovakia’s position. He emphasized the need to wait for the formation of a coalition before drawing conclusions.

Ukraine was granted EU candidate member status in June 2020, several months after the start of Russia’s invasion. However, it is expected to take years for Ukraine to complete the negotiation process and join the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been against supplying weapons to Ukraine and supporting its EU membership. Additionally, Poland’s relations with Ukraine are currently strained due to a disagreement over Ukrainian grain exports.

The meeting in Kyiv took place amidst ongoing aggression from Russia. Just hours before the meeting, Russia launched fresh artillery strikes, resulting in casualties and damage to a cathedral in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ukrainian forces continue their offensive actions in the Donetsk region and the city of Melitopol. The situation remains tense as Ukraine faces ongoing challenges in its fight against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill to avoid a government shutdown and expressed his commitment to continuing aid for Ukraine. Although the bill initially dropped assistance for Ukraine, Biden emphasized the need for uninterrupted American support and urged Congress to pass a separate aid package as soon as possible. The U.S. remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

FAQs

Q: What is the purpose of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Kyiv?

A: The meeting aims to demonstrate solidarity and support for Ukraine and highlight its candidacy for EU membership.

Q: Are all EU member states present at the meeting?

A: While most EU member states attended the meeting, some, including Hungary and Poland, sent lower-level delegations.

Q: What challenges does Ukraine face in its fight against Russian aggression?

A: Ukraine continues to experience artillery strikes and offensive actions by Russian forces in various regions, putting civilians and infrastructure at risk.

Q: How is the United States supporting Ukraine?

A: Despite initial challenges in aid allocation, U.S. President Joe Biden reassured Ukraine of uninterrupted American support and urged Congress to pass a separate aid package.

Q: What is the timeline for Ukraine’s potential EU membership?

A: Ukraine was granted EU candidate member status in June 2020 but is expected to undergo a negotiation process that may take several years before joining the EU.