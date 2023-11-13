Pakistan’s Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Faces Political Setback with Conviction

In a sudden turn of events, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a popular opposition leader in Pakistan, has been convicted of corruption and sentenced to three years in a high-security prison. This development comes amidst ongoing political and legal battles between Khan and his rivals since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote earlier this year.

Khan’s political party has vowed to appeal the conviction, which critics argue is an attempt to remove him from politics ahead of the upcoming general election. The government, on the other hand, defends the conviction as lawful and denies any political persecution against Khan.

If the conviction stands, Khan, who is 70 years old, would be barred by law from running for office or leading his party, Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI), which he founded in the 1990s. Despite the setback, recent polls indicate strong support for PTI in the upcoming election, and Khan’s imprisonment may even boost the party’s standing among voters.

The case against Khan revolves around his alleged failure to report income from gifts received during his time in power. In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to keep such gifts in exchange for paying a portion of their value. The court found that Khan sold some of these gifts but did not disclose the earnings in a report to Pakistan’s election commission. As a result, he was convicted of corruption, sentenced to three years in prison, and fined 100,000 rupees.

This is not the only legal trouble Khan is facing. Since his removal from office, over 150 cases have been filed against him, ranging from contempt of court to terrorism and inciting violence. Critics argue that these cases are part of a larger effort by the governing coalition to sideline Khan, who has been able to rally significant support from his loyal followers.

Khan’s current imprisonment is notable as he is being held in a high-security lockup known for housing convicted militants and violent criminals. While conditions there are generally harsh, officials report that Khan has been given his own cell with amenities such as a fan and separate bathing facilities. This is in contrast to his previous brief detention, which was deemed illegal and ended with Khan being placed under house arrest.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility that Khan’s conviction could be overturned on appeal by the Supreme Court. Political analysts believe that there was a lack of substantial evidence against him in this case. Nonetheless, even if his conviction stands, Khan could still exert significant political influence from behind bars. His imprisonment may further enhance his image as a fearless advocate for the disadvantaged in Pakistan.

The political fallout of Khan’s conviction remains to be seen. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to dissolve parliament soon, potentially leading to elections by mid-November. Khan’s imprisonment could potentially garner more support for him and his party, highlighting his role as a champion for the underprivileged. Despite facing adversity, Khan’s impact on Pakistani politics might persist.

