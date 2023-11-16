New York, 19 September 2023: Prince William of the British royal family brought a dose of charm and humor to a group of 60-year-old women during his recent visit to New York City. In a lighthearted moment, he playfully referred to the group as “rowdy,” eliciting laughter from both the women and the onlookers.

During his time in the city, the Prince took the opportunity to explore Central Park, a place renowned for its beauty and serenity amidst the bustling metropolis. Undeterred by the occasional sighting of urban wildlife, even a rat scurrying past couldn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the iconic park.

When asked about his experience, Prince William expressed his fondness for New York City and his desire to return with his family. His genuine admiration for the city’s vibrant energy and diverse culture was evident in his words.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What did Prince William say to the group of women?

A: Prince William playfully called the group of 60-year-old women “rowdy” during his visit.

Q: Did anything frightening happen to Prince William in Central Park?

A: No, although a rat ran past him during his run, it did not deter him from enjoying his time in the park.

Q: What did Prince William say about returning to New York City?

A: Prince William expressed his desire to come back to New York City with his family, displaying his appreciation for the city’s vibrant atmosphere and diverse culture.

As a beloved public figure, Prince William’s visit to New York City brought joy and excitement to both locals and visitors alike. By bringing his own unique charm to the city, he left a lasting impression and ignited a sense of anticipation for his next potential visit with his family.

