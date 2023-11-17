The Untold Story: Prince William’s Silence Speaks Volumes

In a shocking revelation, new details have emerged regarding the communication breakdown between Prince Harry and Prince William following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Contrary to public belief, it appears that Prince William purposefully ignored his brother’s desperate attempts to reach out and discuss their travel plans to see their dying grandmother.

The account, chronicled by royal expert Omid Scobie in his latest book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” paints a heartbreaking picture of Prince Harry’s isolation during this tumultuous period. The book reveals that Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, personally informed Harry of their beloved queen’s fading health. The Duke of Sussex was then asked to join his father in Scotland, where the queen was resting alongside now-Queen Camilla.

Desperate to be there in his grandmother’s final moments, Harry reached out to Prince William, seeking clarity on their travel arrangements and the possibility of accompanying him to Balmoral. Shockingly, Harry received no response from his elder brother. With no guidance from other family members or palace aides, the Sussexes were left in the dark, unsure of what steps to take.

Prince William, on the other hand, had already made arrangements to fly to the royals’ summer residence with their uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Harry was hurt and left feeling excluded, as no one informed him of these plans. Despite his attempts to seek clarity, William seemed determined to keep Harry at arm’s length.

The emotional toll on Harry is evident, as a source close to the Sussexes revealed, “It was upsetting to witness. [Harry] was completely by himself on this.” The pain of being cast aside by his family during such a crucial time is immeasurable.

Further revelations in Scobie’s book uncover the back-and-forth between Prince Charles and Harry about Meghan’s potential presence at Balmoral. Eventually, it was decided that Meghan would not accompany Harry, with Charles assuring him that even Kate Middleton would not be present due to her responsibilities with their children.

Though there were reportedly empty seats on William’s private jet, it left too soon for Harry to join. Feeling abandoned, Harry took matters into his own hands and secured a jet from London’s Luton Airport, costing a substantial amount. Meanwhile, rumors of the queen’s passing circulated, leaving Harry completely unaware of whether the news was true. Without his father’s contact or his brother’s acknowledgment, Harry was left in the dark during his 70-minute flight.

The silence from Prince William speaks volumes. His deliberate disregard for Harry’s attempts at communication during this ordeal reveals a strained relationship between the once-close brothers. It is deeply disappointing that William chose not to support his brother during such a challenging time.

As the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Liz Truss was informed of her passing just an hour before Harry’s plane took off. Throughout his journey, Harry remained oblivious to the confirmation of his grandmother’s death, which occurred before his departure.

The revelation that palace sources later claimed that Charles had personally shared the news with Harry only adds insult to injury. It is clear that Harry was crushed by the knowledge that the queen, whom he cherished deeply, would have wanted him to know before it became public knowledge.

This shocking revelation sheds light on the complex dynamics within the royal family and leaves many questions unanswered. Will the strained relationship between Harry and William ever be repaired? How will this impact the future of the monarchy?

Only time will tell, but what remains certain is that the bond between these two brothers has been severely tested, and the consequences of Prince William’s silence may have far-reaching implications for the once-united royal family.

