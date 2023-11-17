The Regretful Absence: Prince William’s Apology for Missing England’s World Cup Final

Prince William expressed his apology on Saturday for his inability to attend England’s momentous journey to the Women’s World Cup final. As fans voiced their disappointment over the royal family’s absence, the future king released a heartfelt video on social media, commending the team’s achievements and inspiration worldwide. Princess Charlotte, sitting beside her father, also joined in, showcasing her support for the Lionesses with a soccer ball on her lap.

This Sunday, England will face Spain in Australia, marking the first time the women’s national team has reached the final. It is a significant moment for the country, as their only previous World Cup final appearance was in 1966 when the men’s team emerged victorious against West Germany at London’s Wembley Stadium, with Queen Elizabeth present in the stands. However, this year, no members of the royal family will be attending the match to support the Lionesses in person.

Prince William, serving as the president of England’s Football Association for nearly two decades, has decided not to interrupt his summer vacation with a long journey Down Under for a short visit, citing concerns about the environmental impact it would have. Reports have disclosed his consideration for the importance of sustainability.

While many understood the prince’s decision and appreciated his message of support, some expressed their dismay at the absence of a royal representative at such a momentous event. Criticisms emerged regarding the perceived difference in treatment if it were the men’s team in the final and the belief that the Lionesses and England deserved better acknowledgment from the establishment.

Comparisons were drawn to the presence of the Spanish royal family, who promptly announced their plans to fly to Sydney in support of their country’s team. The British press also criticized Prince William’s choice to tune in from Kensington Palace.

In response to the disappointment expressed by sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, who highlighted the absence of the prince and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, questions were raised about the hypothetical scenario in a men’s World Cup final and whether British representation would be expected. Such observations left room for pondering the potential biases that may exist in the way different teams are supported.

Without a doubt, the Lionesses’ journey to the World Cup final is a remarkable feat in English football history. Despite the absence of the royal family, the nation remains united in its support, eagerly awaiting the outcome of this historic match.

