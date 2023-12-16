Newspaper Tabloids and the Era of Phone Hacking Scandals

In a groundbreaking ruling, a British judge has declared Prince Harry’s recent legal victory over Mirror Group Newspapers as a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against the misconduct of British tabloids. The judge stated that Mirror newspapers had engaged in illegal phone hacking and hired private investigators to obtain personal information, marking a pattern of unlawful activity that persisted for over a decade.

Phone hacking was a prevalent practice during the pre-digital era when British tabloids fiercely competed for sensational scoops. These newspapers would resort to unscrupulous measures, such as dialing an individual’s phone number and guessing their default PIN code, often leading to unauthorized access to voice messages. The targets of this breach of privacy ranged from members of the royal family, politicians, and celebrities to ordinary citizens caught in the public eye.

The earliest public knowledge of phone hacking came to light when the royal editor of the News of the World and a private investigator associated with the tabloid were imprisoned in 2007 for eavesdropping on messages left by Prince William and other individuals on the phones of royal aides. Following these incidents, it was revealed in 2011 that the News of the World had hacked the phone of Milly Dowler, a 13-year-old girl who was tragically abducted and murdered. The public outrage initiated a scandal that ultimately led to the closure of the News of the World, a newspaper with a 168-year history.

In response to the widespread misconduct within the tabloid press, the British government established a judge-led public inquiry into media ethics. Justice Brian Leveson’s inquiry shed light on the intricate connections between politicians, the media, and the police, prompting a recommendation for the creation of a robust press watchdog supported by government regulation. While some of Leveson’s recommendations were implemented, significant opposition from the press, concerned about state interference, impeded their full enforcement.

The recent ruling by Judge Fancourt reveals that the Mirror Group concealed their wrongdoing from various entities, including the company’s board, Parliament, the Leveson Inquiry, shareholders, and the public for an extended period. Following the initial revelations in 2011, several editors and executives from the News of the World were charged with illegal phone hacking. Although no further criminal cases have emerged since then, News Group and Mirror Group, both entities owned by Rupert Murdoch, have paid substantial amounts to settle hacking and other illegal activity claims. The Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, is now facing hacking lawsuits from Prince Harry, Elton John, and others.

Prince Harry’s determination to seek justice through the legal system instead of opting for out-of-court settlements sets his case apart. This trial against Mirror Group is the first of three lawsuits launched by the prince against newspaper publishers. His mission to curb the sensationalism of the tabloid press stems from his belief that it contributed to the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, and subjected him to relentless media scrutiny that ultimately drove him and his wife, Meghan, away from the United Kingdom.

In his statement outside the High Court in London, Prince Harry proclaimed the ruling to be a victory for truth and accountability. Although the awarded damages amount to a modest £140,000 ($180,000), the judgment’s impact extends far beyond financial compensation. The findings of this case could strengthen the claims of other individuals who have filed similar suits against the Mirror Group, potentially resulting in substantial losses for the company. Mirror Group’s parent company, Reach PLC, expects the judgment to reduce the number of ongoing claims and limit future claims related to historical wrongdoing.

The consequences of this ruling also extend to senior figures within the Mirror Group. The judge found that former chief executive Sly Bailey and ex-legal director Paul Vickers were aware of the hacking practices and concealed the truth. Additionally, former Daily Mirror editor and broadcaster Piers Morgan faces increased scrutiny since the judge noted compelling evidence that all Mirror newspaper editors were aware of and extensively used phone hacking.

Prince Harry calls for criminal charges to be pressed against those involved in the Mirror Group’s lawbreaking. He urges the authorities, financial regulators, stock markets, the Metropolitan Police, and prosecuting authorities to fulfill their duty to the British public by investigating and bringing charges against the company and individuals who have violated the law.

FAQ:

Q: What is phone hacking?

A: Phone hacking refers to the act of unlawfully gaining access to someone’s voicemail by exploiting security vulnerabilities in telephone systems.

Q: When did the public first learn about phone hacking?

A: The public became aware of phone hacking when the royal editor of the News of the World and a private investigator associated with the paper were jailed for eavesdropping on messages left by Prince William and others on the phones of royal aides in 2007.

Q: What was the outcome of the public inquiry into media ethics?

A: The public inquiry, led by Justice Brian Leveson, resulted in recommendations for the creation of a strong press watchdog supported by government regulation to address the interconnectedness of politicians, the media, and the police.

Q: What did Prince Harry achieve in his legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers?

A: Prince Harry succeeded in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, with the judge ruling in his favor and acknowledging the habitual phone hacking and illegal activities carried out by the company.