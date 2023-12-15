Prince Harry Emerges Victorious in Landmark Phone Hacking Case

Prince Harry has achieved a significant triumph in his legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) by winning a major phone hacking court case in the U.K. The judge presiding over the case found MGN guilty of engaging in extensive phone hacking and orchestrating a cover-up at the board level to conceal their unlawful information gathering.

The judge’s scathing verdict revealed that senior executives and even in-house lawyers at MGN were aware of these illegal activities. What makes this revelation even more astonishing is that the phone hacking and “blagging” continued to take place during the Leveson inquiry, a high-profile national investigation into phone hacking.

During the trial, Prince Harry alleged that MGN journalists and private detectives utilized deceptive techniques to retrieve information, leading to the publication of 147 stories between 1996 and 2010. A selection of 33 articles was presented as evidence, and the judge determined that 15 of them were sourced through illegal means.

While Prince Harry was awarded modest damages of approximately $178,000, he remained steadfast that this trial was not about the monetary compensation but about holding the newspapers accountable for their actions. It’s worth noting that the costs incurred by Prince Harry are expected to reach around $2 million, with no guarantee of full reimbursement.

For Prince Harry, this verdict is a poignant moment of vindication and another step forward in his ongoing battle against the British tabloid media. He attributes these publications to causing significant detriment to various aspects of his life.

The judgment in favor of Prince Harry not only serves as retribution he sought but provides a fresh perspective on the pervasive issue of phone hacking and unethical journalism practices. It sends a strong message that no one, regardless of their status, is exempt from the consequences of unlawful information gathering.

FAQ:

Q: What is phone hacking?

A: Phone hacking refers to the illegal practice of intercepting and accessing someone’s phone communications without their consent. This can involve the unauthorized access of voicemails, text messages, call records, and other personal data.

Q: What is “blagging”?

A: “Blagging” is a term used to describe the practice of deceitfully obtaining private or confidential information through various means, such as lying, impersonation, or social engineering. It is often employed by individuals or organizations seeking to gather information for unauthorized purposes.

Q: Who conducted the Leveson inquiry?

A: The Leveson inquiry was initiated by the British government and led by Lord Justice Brian Leveson. It aimed to investigate the culture, practices, and ethics of the British press, particularly regarding phone hacking and other illegal activities.

