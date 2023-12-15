Prince Harry Awarded Compensation in Phone Hacking Case

Prince Harry has been awarded a substantial sum of £140,600 ($179,000) by the UK High Court after ruling that he was a victim of “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) between 2006 and 2011. The court found that MGN had used unlawful methods such as phone hacking and private investigators to gather information for 15 stories about Prince Harry.

Out of the 33 articles submitted for consideration, less than half were found to have used unlawful information gathering techniques. Prince Harry, along with three other claimants, sued MGN, the publisher of The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People, asserting that the newspapers’ journalists had hacked his phone and used other illicit means to gather information about his life over the course of approximately 15 years.

This ruling represents a significant victory for Prince Harry, who described it as a “great day for truth as well as accountability.” He stated that the court’s decision confirmed that unlawful and criminal activities had been carried out by Mirror Group’s newspapers on a habitual and widespread basis. The prince expressed determination to continue his mission of fighting for a free and honest press.

The judge’s ruling revealed that MGN had been using phone hacking as early as 1996, and that the practice continued to be extensive from 2006 to 2011. However, only a modest extent of phone hacking was found to have affected Prince Harry. Notably, the prince became the first senior member of the British royal family to give evidence on a witness stand in more than 130 years.

This case is one of several legal actions initiated by Prince Harry against major UK newspaper publishers. He has filed suits against News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers Limited, which owns the Daily Mail. The prince has consistently expressed his concerns about the harmful impact of media intrusion on his personal life.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What was Prince Harry awarded in the phone hacking case? Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 ($179,000) in compensation by the UK High Court. Which newspaper publisher was involved in the phone hacking? Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People, was found guilty of phone hacking. How long did the phone hacking occur? The phone hacking occurred between 2006 and 2011, according to the court ruling. What other legal actions has Prince Harry taken? Prince Harry has also filed suits against News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers Limited.

(Source: CNN)