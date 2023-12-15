Prince Harry Wins Landmark Phone Hacking Case, Calls for Reform in Media Industry

London, UK — The UK High Court has ruled in favor of Prince Harry, awarding him £140,600 ($179,000) in a phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The court found that MGN had engaged in “extensive” phone hacking, using unlawful methods to gather information about the Duke of Sussex from 2006 to 2011.

Justice Fancourt determined that 15 articles published by MGN contained unlawfully obtained information, including hacked voicemail messages and the use of private investigators. However, the judge dismissed claims related to 18 other articles, stating that phone hacking was not the sole method used by MGN during that time period.

In response to the ruling, Prince Harry expressed his satisfaction, stating it was “a great day for truth, as well as accountability.” He emphasized the court’s recognition of the widespread and habitual nature of illegal activities within MGN’s newspapers over more than a decade. The prince urged regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies to investigate and bring charges against the company and those responsible for breaking the law.

Highlighting the significance of a free and honest press, not only in Great Britain but globally, Prince Harry called for reform within the media industry. He noted that anything less than a commitment to truth and accuracy is detrimental to the journalistic profession that society relies on.

“The ruling today vindicates and affirms the importance of maintaining a free and honest press,” said Prince Harry. “While there may be challenges along the way, it is a worthwhile endeavor that we must pursue. The mission continues.”

This legal battle made history as Prince Harry became the first senior member of the British royal family to testify in a witness box in over 130 years. The court proceedings allowed him to share the distress he experienced during his youth due to the press, describing the “destructive role” played by MGN’s articles.

The ruling signifies a significant step toward justice for Prince Harry in his fight against media intrusion. It also sheds light on the unethical practices that have occurred within the industry for years.

