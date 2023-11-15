Prince Harry’s Isolated Journey During Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days

In a recent revelation from royal author Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, the world has gained insight into Prince Harry’s experience during the final days of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The excerpt suggests that the prince was left out of many plans made by the royal family, shedding light on a potentially challenging time for Harry.

During a series of engagements in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry was reportedly unaware of Buckingham Palace’s prediction of the queen’s imminent passing. The couple had “no idea” that preparations were already underway when they were advised to rest.

It wasn’t until Harry received a phone call from his father, now-King Charles, urging him to travel to Scotland for the queen’s final hours that he began to grasp the gravity of the situation. However, when the prince allegedly texted his brother, Prince William, to arrange travel details, he received no response. It seemed that the lines of communication were severed, leaving Harry to navigate the situation alone.

“The Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark,” revealed the excerpt. “Harry was informed that William had already secured a flight with his uncles Andrew and Edward (and Edward’s wife, Sophie), but he couldn’t get in touch with anyone about joining that flight.”

This isolation took a toll on Harry, leaving him feeling completely alone. The passage portrays the emotional scene with a source close to the Sussexes expressing, “It was upsetting to witness. [Harry] was completely by himself on this.”

Tragically, Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, just hours before Harry arrived in Scotland to say his final goodbyes. The news allegedly reached him via a BBC News alert, received soon after his plane touched down.

“When Harry’s plane finally touched tarmac twenty minutes later, he received a text from Meghan urging him to call ASAP followed by a breaking news alert via the BBC News app with the announcement of the Queen’s death,” Scobie wrote.

The account continues, capturing the overwhelming grief experienced by Harry: “‘Harry was crushed,’ said a friend of the duke. ‘His relationship with the Queen was everything to him… She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.'”

By delving into the intricate details of Prince Harry’s journey during the final days of Queen Elizabeth’s life, this revelation presents a unique perspective on the royal family’s dynamics and the personal challenges faced by its members.

