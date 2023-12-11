Prince Harry Must Settle Legal Costs Following Lawsuit Against The Mail On Sunday

Prince Harry has been directed to pay the legal costs of The Mail on Sunday, amounting to approximately £50,000 ($62,800), after attempting to dismiss a portion of the newspaper’s defamation defense. The Duke of Sussex is engaged in legal proceedings against the publisher, Associated Newspapers, regarding an article about his efforts to improve security measures following his relocation to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle.

During the recent court hearing, the judge dismissed Harry’s request to dismiss a section of the newspaper’s case and acknowledged that the publisher possesses a legitimate chance of presenting its arguments. The content of the article published by The Mail on Sunday carried the headline: “How Prince Harry attempted to conceal his legal battle with the government over bodyguards from public knowledge…until, moments later, his public relations team endeavored to spin the dispute in a positive light.”

Harry’s legal team contended that the “honest opinion” aspect of Associated Newspapers’ defense should be disregarded. Nonetheless, he is now obligated to settle the publisher’s legal costs, which amount to £48,447, by 29th December. If an agreement is not reached between the parties, the libel trial is scheduled to take place between May and July of the following year.

It is noteworthy that Prince Harry is currently involved in multiple legal battles. In addition to the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the Prince, along with a group that includes Elton John, is pursuing legal action due to allegations of unauthorized gathering of information. Recently, a judge ruled that this case may proceed to trial.

