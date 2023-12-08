Prince Harry’s Libel Defense Rejected by Court

Prince Harry’s attempt to have the Mail on Sunday’s libel defense dismissed has been unsuccessful, according to the latest court ruling. The court decision maintains the core fact that Prince Harry’s legal action against the newspaper will proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What was Prince Harry’s legal battle about?

Prince Harry filed a defamation lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, claiming that the newspaper had published false and damaging statements about him.

Q: What did Prince Harry’s defense attempt to do?

Prince Harry’s defense team tried to have the Mail on Sunday’s libel defense thrown out, in hopes of avoiding a lengthy court case.

Q: What is the significance of the court ruling?

The court ruling means that Prince Harry’s legal battle against the Mail on Sunday will continue as planned.

Q: What happens next?

The case will proceed to trial, where both parties will present their arguments and evidence in front of a judge.

Q: What is the potential outcome of the trial?

The trial will determine whether the Mail on Sunday’s publication of the alleged false statements about Prince Harry qualifies as defamation.

Q: What are the implications of this ruling?

This ruling implies that the court found sufficient merit in Prince Harry’s claims to carry the case forward to trial.

