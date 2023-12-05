Prince Harry Fights to Retain Security After Relocating to the US

Prince Harry has taken legal action against the U.K. government’s decision to remove his security detail following his decision to step back from his role in the royal family and relocate to the United States. Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, argued that the evaluation of his security needs was irrational and unfair, as it disregarded the risks he faces due to social media hostility and intrusive media attention.

The legal challenge centers around the actions of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), responsible for assessing the security requirements of important figures. Fatima asserted that RAVEC failed to follow its own policies, which include conducting a risk analysis to determine the level of security necessary for an individual. The lawyer emphasized the potential impact of a successful attack on the status, background, and profile of someone born into and representing the royal family.

During the hearing at London’s High Court, it was evident that Prince Harry’s security concerns have been a recurring theme. Having previously requested that he privately cover the costs of his security when visiting London, he faced a denial from a judge who argued against using public resources as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.” Harry’s fears for his safety and that of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children intensified following incidents involving paparazzi in London.

Prince Harry’s experiences with media intrusion and his mother’s tragic death have significantly influenced his stance. The untimely demise of Princess Diana in 1997, as a result of a car crash while being pursued by aggressive photographers, left a lasting impact on him. Moreover, Harry cited racial discrimination and excessive media interference as factors leading to his choice to step back from his royal duties and leave the United Kingdom.

The 39-year-old prince’s legal challenge is specifically directed towards the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, the body responsible for determining the provision of security for individuals. This committee has decided to provide security to Prince Harry on a “case by case” basis since his move to Canada and later California in 2020. Harry contests this decision and calls for bespoke security arrangements tailored to his circumstances.

Government attorney James Eadie countered Prince Harry’s arguments by highlighting considerations made by the committee regarding the impact of Princess Diana’s death on the nation. Eadie also drew attention to limited security funds and the need to prioritize security for individuals whose positions are regularly reviewed.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Prince Harry expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of personal testimony and transparency in the decision-making process. He discovered that royal family staff comprised part of the committee without prior disclosure. His objections included the presence of Edward Young, who had served as the assistant private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, citing “significant tensions” between the two men.

The case in question is just one of the five lawsuits that Prince Harry currently has pending in the High Court. The other four involve legal actions against prominent British tabloids, accusing them of libel, phone hacking, deception, and employing private investigators to uncover information about him. A ruling on one of these cases, which alleges libel against the Daily Mail, is expected to be announced soon.

FAQ

What is Prince Harry challenging in the UK government’s decision?

Prince Harry is challenging the U.K. government’s decision to remove his security detail after he resigned as a working member of the royal family and relocated to the United States.

Why does Prince Harry claim his safety is jeopardized?

Prince Harry claims that his safety is threatened due to the hostile environment on social media and the incessant media attention he and his family receive.

What is RAVEC?

RAVEC stands for the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the group responsible for evaluating the security needs of important individuals.

What is Prince Harry’s concern regarding the committee’s decision?

Prince Harry believes that the committee acted unfairly by not applying its own policies and failing to consider the impact of a successful attack on him, considering his status, background, and profile within the royal family.

What other legal actions is Prince Harry involved in?

Prince Harry has four other lawsuits against prominent British tabloids, alleging libel, phone hacking, deception, and the use of private investigators to obtain information about him.