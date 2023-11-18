Deepfake Technology Raises Concerns about Prime Minister Modi’s Image Manipulation

Nov 20, 2023, 10:15AM

In a shocking turn of events, the reputation of Prime Minister Modi has recently come under attack through the use of deepfake technology. This incident has alarmed experts in cyber law, who are now stressing the urgent need for preventive measures. The issue of deepfakes remains a concerning topic, as the risks associated with these manipulated videos are becoming increasingly apparent.

Deepfake technology involves the use of artificial intelligence to create highly realistic, but fake, videos by superimposing someone else’s face onto an individual’s body. These videos can easily deceive viewers, leading to potentially harmful consequences, particularly in the realm of politics.

The recent incident involving Prime Minister Modi serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for vigilance and proactive measures to combat the misuse of deepfake technology. As AI-generated manipulations become more sophisticated, individuals and authorities must work hand in hand to prevent the spread of disinformation and preserve the integrity of public figures.

FAQ:

Q: What are deepfakes?

A: Deepfakes are videos or images created using deep learning algorithms that manipulate or replace someone’s face with another person’s face.

Q: What risks do deepfakes pose?

A: Deepfakes have the potential to spread disinformation, damage reputations, and manipulate public opinion by creating highly realistic but fake videos or images that can deceive viewers.

Q: How can individuals and authorities prevent the misuse of deepfake technology?

A: Preventive measures involve increased vigilance, raising public awareness about deepfakes, and implementing effective techniques for detecting and exposing deepfake content. Cooperation between technology companies, legal experts, and government bodies is crucial in combating the misuse of this technology.

As the prevalence of deepfake technology continues to rise, it is crucial for society to stay informed and take proactive steps to combat its misuse. Only through collective effort can we ensure the credibility of public figures like Prime Minister Modi and safeguard the truth from the manipulation created by advanced AI technologies.

(Source: TOI.in)