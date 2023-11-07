Don’t Fall for Putin’s Promises: Ukraine’s Cautionary Tale

Amidst global discussions about negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian politicians offer a cautionary tale of broken promises and betrayal. The recent killing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian convict involved in Ukraine, serves as a stark reminder that trusting Putin and making deals with him is a futile endeavor. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasizes that Putin consistently violates international agreements, including the U.N. Charter, the Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty, the Minsk Agreements, and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Kuleba argues that Ukraine should not seek a quick ceasefire, make territorial concessions, or freeze the conflict since it only invites further aggression and a larger war after Putin is given respite. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister asserts that only a solid Russian military defeat in Ukraine can bring about a just and lasting peace. He warns that those advocating for negotiations and concessions to Putin are setting the stage for a geostrategic fiasco for the West and the advancement of autocracies worldwide.

The failure of the Black Sea grain deal, intended to export Ukraine’s wheat resources, further demonstrates the unreliability of negotiating with Putin. Despite the initiative being signed and mediated by the U.N. and Turkey, Russia constantly demanded more favorable terms for itself and eventually withdrew from the deal. Following this, the Kremlin engaged in shelling Ukrainian ports and grain terminals, destroying food that was supposed to help emerging nations.

Experts argue that negotiating anything with Putin is akin to asking a serial rapist to promise not to offend again – it simply doesn’t work. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned the Kremlin about the consequences of annexing Ukrainian regions but have been met with indifference. The decision to annex territories in 2022 has destroyed the possibility of ending the war through negotiations.

In light of Ukraine’s cautionary tale, it is clear that trusting Putin and making deals with him is a recipe for disappointment and betrayal. The international community must understand that Putin’s promises cannot be relied upon, and a firm stance against Russian aggression is necessary to achieve a just and lasting peace.