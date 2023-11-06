Russian Internet Trolls Spread Blame for Plane Crash, Shift Blame from Putin

A network of Russian internet trolls has recently begun spreading online messages blaming “enemies from the West” for the plane crash that resulted in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Wagner, a private military company. Known for his use of trolls to disrupt and polarize western societies, Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency had been previously sanctioned by the United States for election meddling.

Although it is unclear if the Internet Research Agency still exists, two independent analyst groups, Bot Blocker and Chef’s Trap, have been monitoring Russian troll accounts on Vkontakte and Twitter. According to the creator of Bot Blocker, who remains anonymous for security reasons, these trolls continued to spread messages controlled by Prigozhin until his death.

Analyzing more than 100 messages from these troll accounts, Bot Blocker discovered a clear pattern. The accounts, all created between March and June 2023, solely focused on commenting on Russia-Ukraine related news posts and pro-Ukrainian channels. They consistently promoted two narratives: Prigozhin’s death was not in Putin’s interest, as any issues related to Prigozhin’s rebellion had already been resolved, and that his presumed death was the result of the West’s opposition to Wagner’s influence in Africa.

Bot Blocker found evidence of these narratives appearing around the same time that pro-Wagner Telegram channels began reporting Prigozhin’s death. Furthermore, public posts indicate that these narratives are still actively being spread.

The data spreadsheets shared by Bot Blocker included recent messages from troll accounts, reflecting the same narratives. They blamed the West for staging a terrorist attack to create internal conflict within Russia and dismissed the idea of Putin’s involvement in the plane crash.

Interestingly, the trolls shifted the blame away from Putin and portrayed Prigozhin in a positive light after his apparent death. According to Bot Blocker, any references to Prigozhin’s rebellion were presented as an issue of the past.

While X, the Russian social media platform formerly known as Twitter, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, another agency called Chef’s Trap also analyzed troll activities on Vkontakte. This watchdog group named themselves in reference to Prigozhin’s nickname, “Putin’s Chef.”

The messages spread by these trolls aim to flood the information field with various narratives and sow discord among online communities. Their efforts highlight the continuing influence of trolls in shaping narratives and fueling conspiracy theories.