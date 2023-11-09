Yevgeny Prigozhin’s enigmatic final days: A Mercenary’s Rise and Fall

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, had a tumultuous and mysterious final chapter in his life that left many questions unanswered. Just two months after a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, Prigozhin’s business jet crashed, killing everyone on board, including himself and his top lieutenants. While suspicions of Kremlin involvement arose, the Russian government denied any connection to the crash.

Prigozhin’s rise as a mercenary leader was marred by controversy and defiance. He led the Wagner group, a notorious private military company, with a masked, camouflage-clad army of fighters. Their rebellion against the Russian military leadership posed a significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority. However, Prigozhin managed to escape prosecution through a deal with Putin, leaving his fate uncertain.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Prigozhin’s whereabouts remained a mystery. The Kremlin announced that he would “retreat to Belarus,” hinting at a possible permanent exile. Prigozhin’s media company, Patriot, was shut down in Russia, and his notorious “troll factory” faced blocks from authorities. Wagner also announced a halt to recruiting new mercenaries due to the move to Belarus.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Prigozhin’s future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured that Putin would not harm him. Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus and that he could be in St. Petersburg or Moscow. The Belarusian leader also mentioned that cash and equipment seized from Prigozhin had been returned to him.

In a surprising turn of events, Prigozhin met with Putin in the Kremlin, along with over 30 Wagner commanders. The meeting, which took place on June 29, indicated that the commanders pledged their loyalty to the Russian president. However, no further details were disclosed about the meeting.

The enigma surrounding Yevgeny Prigozhin’s final days leaves us with more questions than answers. What were the true intentions of the Kremlin towards him? Did he manage to escape retribution for his actions? The circumstances surrounding his plane crash remain under scrutiny, fueling conspiracy theories and speculation. The rise and fall of this mercenary leader have left a significant mark on Russia’s political landscape, reminding us of the complexities and secrets that often accompany power struggles and personal ambitions.