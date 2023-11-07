Yevgeny Prigozhin: A Mercenary’s Mysterious Demise

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, met a mysterious end in August 2022, just months after a mutiny that posed a significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority. Russian authorities confirmed that Prigozhin was one of the ten people killed when his business jet crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Speculations immediately arose regarding the cause of the crash, with suspicions of Kremlin involvement. However, the Kremlin denied any role in the incident. In his eulogy, Putin praised Prigozhin as a talented man who had made serious mistakes but remained in business with the government, aiming to downplay any tensions between them.

In the last weeks of Prigozhin’s life, questions lingered about his fate. Just before the mutiny ended, the Kremlin announced that Prigozhin would “retreat to Belarus,” leaving the details of his future uncertain. Prigozhin, known for his frequent public statements, went silent, merely expressing greetings through his press service before disappearing from the public eye.

After the revolt’s criminal investigation was dropped, Prigozhin’s plane was spotted in Belarus, where activists reported the establishment of a camp for his followers. Meanwhile, Prigozhin’s media company, Patriot, was shut down in Russia, and his news outlets were blocked.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured that Prigozhin would not face harm and dismissed rumors of his immediate demise. Several days after the mutiny, Putin met with Prigozhin and over 30 Wagner commanders, reaffirming their loyalty to him.

Prigozhin’s presence became scarce thereafter, and his outspoken statements ceased. The incident remains shrouded in mystery, and the true intentions of the Kremlin towards Prigozhin remain unknown. The story of Yevgeny Prigozhin is a testament to the complex world of mercenaries, power dynamics, and the uncertain fate that can befall those who challenge authority.