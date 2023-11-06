Explosion on Board: The Mysterious Crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Jet

A private jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, crashed on August 23, resulting in the death of Prigozhin and nine others on board. The circumstances surrounding the crash have sparked numerous theories, with Moscow and Washington speculating that foul play was involved. While the Kremlin has acknowledged the possibility of a deliberate act, the US intelligence assessment points towards an intentional explosion as the cause of the crash.

The initial US assessment suggests that Prigozhin was likely targeted, fitting into a pattern of Putin’s history of silencing his critics. However, the Pentagon spokesperson has refused to confirm whether a bomb was suspected. Meanwhile, British security sources believe that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was responsible for targeting Prigozhin’s plane, strengthening the position of his adversaries within the Russian government.

Supporters of Prigozhin claim that the plane was deliberately downed, quoting posts from pro-Wagner channels on the Telegram messaging app. Additionally, eyewitness accounts from residents near the crash site reported hearing an explosion before witnessing the plane’s descent.

Further analysis of the flight data by Flightradar24 reveals a turbulent flight path. The aircraft struggled to maintain altitude, exhibiting erratic ascents and descents before eventually spiraling into a fall.

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the motives behind the crash. Was it an act of revenge orchestrated by Putin, or was there an internal power struggle within the Russian government? The truth remains elusive, as investigations into the incident are ongoing.

As the world waits for the results of the Russian investigation, speculations and theories continue to circulate. The tragic crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet serves as a grim reminder of the precarious nature of power and the dangerous alliances forged in the shadows of international politics.