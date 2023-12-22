In a shocking twist of events, the recent plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, has been linked to a conspiracy involving Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Putin’s Security Council. According to various Western intelligence agencies and a Russian intelligence officer, Patrushev, a former spy and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, allegedly ordered the assassination of Prigozhin.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death, attributing the plane crash to an explosion caused by a hand grenade on board. However, new evidence suggests a more sinister plot at play. It appears that Patrushev had warned Putin about Prigozhin’s mounting dissent and criticisms of Russia’s military leadership and its handling of the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite these warnings, Putin initially dismissed Prigozhin’s grievances, as the Wagner Group had proven its worth on the battlefield. It wasn’t until Prigozhin personally reached out to Putin to complain about the lack of supplies for his forces that the severity of the situation became apparent. During this call, which Patrushev was reportedly present for, Prigozhin’s fate was sealed, and he was ultimately sidelined by the Security Council chief.

However, Prigozhin’s mutiny against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Valery Gerasimov in June added another layer to the conspiracy. Furious over plans to merge the Wagner Group into Russia’s Defense Ministry, Prigozhin orchestrated a bold takeover of the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District. With Putin away from Moscow, Patrushev scrambled to find mediators to negotiate a peaceful resolution. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus played a crucial role, eventually convincing Prigozhin to back down.

As Prigozhin continued his activities both in Africa, where the Wagner Group had a significant military and business presence, and in Russia, the seeds of his demise were already being sown. Western intelligence agencies indicate that Patrushev began devising a plan to get rid of Prigozhin in August, with Putin allegedly approving the proposal. Suspicions arose when Prigozhin was waiting at a Moscow airport, and it is believed that a small bomb was discreetly planted beneath the wing of his plane.

Unsettling footage captured the horrifying moment when the aircraft, missing a wing, plummeted to the ground near the village of Kuzhenkino. Patrushev’s involvement in this elaborate scheme raises questions about his loyalty to Putin and his role as a trusted adviser. With a long history of collaboration with Putin since their days in the KGB, Patrushev’s position within the Security Council seems beyond reproach.

While the Kremlin has dismissed these allegations as “pulp fiction,” the prevalent doubts surrounding Prigozhin’s death demand further investigation. As the truth remains obscured by layers of secrecy, one can’t help but wonder what other hidden agendas might lurk within the halls of power.

