Yevgeny Prigozhin, the enigmatic leader of the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner, was quietly buried in St. Petersburg yesterday, his funeral attended by only a select few. The ceremony took place in the heavily guarded Porokhovskoye Cemetery, with Russian police and security personnel ensuring the privacy of the event.

While the Kremlin had previously announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be attending, Prigozhin’s death has sparked mixed reactions among the Russian populace. Makeshift memorials to the fallen leader started appearing in both St. Petersburg and Moscow, including a banner above a display of flowers near the Kremlin that read, “To be a Warrior is to Live Forever.”

Although Prigozhin and his group have been officially shunned by the Russian government, onlookers at the memorials expressed a range of emotions. Some mourned his passing, considering him a patriotic figure, while others expressed a combination of pride and scorn for a man whose Wagner Group has gained notoriety for its activities in Ukraine, Syria, and Africa.

One mourner, Azad Bikmulin, traveled hundreds of miles to pay respects to Prigozhin, as his own father serves in the Wagner Group. Bikmulin’s father had not been in contact for a month, leaving him to speculate about his whereabouts, whether he might be on assignment in Africa or even accompanying Prigozhin on his fateful journey.

Prigozhin’s death marks the end of a chapter for the Wagner Group, a secretive organization whose actions have captured international attention. Questions remain about the group’s future and the extent of its involvement in various conflicts. As the dust settles on Prigozhin’s final resting place, the mystery surrounding his legacy remains.