The recent plane crash that killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin and two top aides has sparked division within Russia’s elite. While Russian authorities deny any involvement, Maksim Shugalei, a close confidant of Prigozhin, has publicly suggested that the crash was an internal hit, indicating a lack of trust within the Russian leadership. Shugalei’s comments reveal simmering anger and cynicism among pro-war Russian nationalists, highlighting the ongoing fissures over the country’s military conduct.

Western analysts speculate that President Vladimir Putin may have ordered Prigozhin’s death as retribution for his rebellion against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the general staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov. Additionally, gaining control of Prigozhin’s lucrative commercial empire providing mercenaries and other services in various regions could have been a motivating factor.

The crash raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses as two generals responsible for protecting Moscow have been arrested over alleged bribes in a land deal. This comes amidst temporary closures and disruptions in flights due to drone attacks on airports in the capital.

The Wagner Group, known for fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, clashed with military leaders on strategy. Prigozhin’s rebellion in June led to the downing of Russian helicopters, the deaths of Russian soldiers, and the occupation of Russian military facilities. A deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko between Prigozhin and Putin allowed the mercenaries to relocate to Belarus or sign contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Shugalei suggests that the crash may have been orchestrated either by internal forces within Russia or external enemies. Regardless of who was behind it, he argues that the incident demonstrates a failure in the Russian security services to protect high-level individuals even within the country.

The incident further underscores the damage caused by the ongoing war, which has shattered Russia’s military reputation, strained its important markets, and undermined its global authority. With its negative consequences and no clear resolution in sight, Russia’s elite are left grappling with the consequences of their actions and questioning the trustworthiness and safety of those in power.