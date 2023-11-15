The Sudden Demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin: Uncovering Hidden Motives Behind the Tragic Plane Crash

In a shocking turn of events, a newly released video has emerged, hinting at Yevgeny Prigozhin’s dismissive attitude towards the security concerns surrounding his life. This video surfaces only days before his untimely demise in a fatal plane crash. Although the Russian mercenary chief was laid to rest discreetly after DNA evidence confirmed his identity among the bodies found near Moscow, questions continue to loom over the Kremlin’s involvement in the accident.

The video, shared on Telegram by a group known as Orchestra, showcases Prigozhin confidently addressing speculations about his existence. This intriguing footage is believed to have been captured somewhere in Africa during the second half of August in 2023. Prigozhin nonchalantly remarks, “For those wondering whether I am alive or not, how am I doing… It is the weekend now, the second half of August of the year 2023, I’m in Africa. Therefore, to all lovers of discussing my liquidation, intimate life, earnings, anything else — everything is fine.”

While the authenticity and origin of the video remain unverified by NBC News, it is worth noting that Prigozhin’s reference to the weekend indicates a possible recording date of August 19 or 20. Another video shared by the same Telegram account on August 22 exhibits the former Wagner leader donning identical military attire in a desert-like setting. These visuals only add to the enigma surrounding the ill-fated Embraer jet, which carried Prigozhin and two other senior Wagner figures before crashing on August 23, precisely two months following the armed mutiny orchestrated by Prigozhin himself.

Information gleaned from a former U.S. envoy to the region reveals that the mercenary chief had been visiting African countries, where Wagner had established operations, in the days leading up to his apparent demise. During these visits, Prigozhin engaged with government officials, seeking new opportunities for the private military group. Remarkably, even President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Prigozhin’s recent return from Africa in his first comments following the crash.

It is important to highlight that the Russian leader did not attend Prigozhin’s private funeral held in his hometown of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, further signaling a complex relationship between the two former allies. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has initiated an investigation to determine if Prigozhin’s plane was intentionally brought down. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, stated in a briefing, “It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version — you know what we are talking about — let’s say, a deliberate atrocity.”

While Peskov vehemently denied any suggestion of Putin’s involvement in seeking vengeance for the armed mutiny, Western analysts and public officials, including President Joe Biden, had previously anticipated the demise of Prigozhin due to the threat he posed to Putin’s authority.

Being a charismatic figure with influential connections within the Kremlin, Prigozhin had effectively transformed the Wagner group into a formidable private military force. Utilizing his political ties, the group played a crucial role in Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, deploying thousands of troops to the eastern frontlines. However, the mutiny led to their expulsion to Belarus. Additionally, the Wagner group had successfully expanded Russia’s influence in Africa by securing contracted security services for several leaders, thus amassing significant profits.

It is worth mentioning that the British parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee recently released a report categorizing the Wagner group as a serious security threat to Western nations. They called for the group to be designated as a terrorist organization, further exposing the complex and clandestine activities that Prigozhin and his associates were involved in.

As investigations continue into the tragic plane crash, the true motivations behind Prigozhin’s demise remain elusive. The haunting video footage and ambiguous circumstances surrounding his death offer glimpses into a world of political intrigue and power struggles, leaving us searching for answers in the depths of uncertainty.

