Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Laid to Rest in Secret Funeral

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the private military company Wagner, has been buried in a private funeral in St Petersburg. The funeral was held in a closed format, with only a few people in attendance, according to his press service. Prigozhin’s death was confirmed by Russian officials after genetic analysis of 10 bodies found in a crashed plane. Prigozhin, also known as ‘Putin’s chef’, was described by Russia watchers as a “dead man walking” since an armed mutiny he led back in June. All 10 people on board the plane, including Prigozhin’s right-hand man Dmitry Utkin, died in the crash.

The funeral took place at the Porokhovskoe cemetery in St Petersburg, where Prigozhin was buried next to his late father. There were no military honours for the mercenary chief. The cemetery was reportedly closed for the day, with tight security measures in place to prevent unauthorized entry. Police, sniffer dogs, anti-drone officers, and riot police were deployed in and around the cemetery.

Prigozhin’s deputy, Valery Chekalov, who was also on the crashed plane, was laid to rest in a separate funeral at the Severnoe Cemetery in St Petersburg. Chekalov was believed to have been responsible for Prigozhin’s non-military business interests.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was once a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but their relationship soured after the armed mutiny orchestrated by Prigozhin against top Russian military officials. The rebellion led to a deal where Wagner fighters either joined the regular army or relocated to Belarus.

Speculation about foul play in the plane crash has been dismissed by Russian officials, while US officials believe an explosion on board the private jet was the most likely cause of the crash. Although Prigozhin’s funeral was low-key, the heavy security presence indicates the sensitivity of the situation and the desire to avoid attention from the Russian authorities.