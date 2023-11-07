Belarusian President Warns of Impending Threats to Mercenary Group Wagner

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a staunch warning regarding the safety of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the notorious mercenary group Wagner. Lukashenko revealed that he personally reached out to Prigozhin on two occasions to caution him about the potential hazards he may face.

During their first conversation, Lukashenko expressed his concerns, stating, “Yevgeny, do you understand that you will doom your people and will perish yourself?” Prigozhin, who had recently returned from the frontlines, responded impulsively, declaring, “I will die then, damn it!”

The Belarusian leader’s remarks come shortly after an aircraft, believed to be carrying Prigozhin, crashed northwest of Moscow. While the cause of the crash remains uncertain, experts from the United States and Western intelligence agencies suspect foul play. Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.

Despite speculation of involvement by Russian security services, Lukashenko stressed that there is currently no evidence linking President Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin to the plane crash. Lukashenko recalled his second conversation with Prigozhin, during which he firmly warned him to remain vigilant.

In an effort to assuage Prigozhin’s concerns for his safety, Lukashenko even proposed arranging a meeting with Putin and offering full security guarantees in Belarus. The Belarusian President commended Prigozhin for never requesting additional security measures.

While Prigozhin’s death has yet to be officially confirmed, both the Pentagon and the British Ministry of Defense suspect that he was among the passengers who perished in the crash. The Russian government is currently conducting tests to identify all individuals on board.

Lukashenko’s revelation adds a compelling twist to the fate of Wagner, as questions about the future of the mercenary group arise. The Belarusian President previously agreed to host up to 10,000 Wagner fighters after their failed uprising. However, given the potential threats faced by Wagner and the loss of its leader, uncertainties concerning the group’s continued presence in Belarus and elsewhere loom large.