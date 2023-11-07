Rumors Swirl Around Mysterious Death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Newly surfaced footage published on a Wagner-affiliated channel has sparked fresh doubts surrounding the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The video, posted on the Telegram messaging app, shows Prigozhin discussing his personal life and offering cryptic remarks about his whereabouts. The footage suggests that Prigozhin may be alive and that his death could have been staged.

Contrary to the speculation fueled by the video, independent outlet Agentstvo has shed light on the timing of the footage. They point out that Prigozhin can be seen in the same camouflage attire he wore in a previous video published on another Wagner-linked Telegram channel. This earlier video, posted on August 21, claimed he was in Africa. Therefore, it is likely that the newly released video was filmed around August 19-20, before the plane crash.

Prigozhin was given a quiet burial in his hometown of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, raising further questions about the secrecy surrounding his death. Despite his status as a recipient of the Hero of Russia title, he was not provided with an honorary escort or guard of honor during the funeral. Russian officials have stated that the secrecy was necessary to prevent large crowds of sympathizers from gathering and potentially causing protests.

The Kremlin has strongly denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death, dismissing suggestions that it was an act of revenge for the Wagner mutiny earlier this year. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently acknowledged that investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the plane crash was premeditated.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s demise continue to raise eyebrows and generate speculation. The conflicting information, along with the suspicious timing of the videos, creates a puzzle that investigators are keen to unravel. As the investigation progresses, the truth behind Prigozhin’s death and the motives behind it may soon come to light.