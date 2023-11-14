New Discovery Reveals Hidden Language in Ancient Tablets

Researchers at the University of Würzburg have made an astounding discovery at the Boğazköy-Hattusha excavation site in northern Turkey. The site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former capital of the Hittite Empire, has been under investigation for over a century. Archaeologists have unearthed nearly 30,000 clay tablets with cuneiform writing, providing invaluable insights into the history and culture of the ancient civilization.

However, this year’s excavations have yielded an unexpected surprise. Within a “cultic ritual text” written in Hittite, researchers have found a recitation in an entirely unknown language. This previously unidentified language has sparked great interest and curiosity among linguists and historians.

“The Hittites were uniquely interested in recording rituals in foreign languages,” explains Daniel Schwemer, chair of Ancient Near Eastern Studies at the university. This indicates that the discovery of a new language is not entirely surprising. The language seems to originate from an area called Kalašma, which once existed on the outskirts of the Hittite civilization.

Though the language remains largely incomprehensible, experts are eager to study it further in hopes of deciphering its meaning and origin. This is the fourth language to be found among the tablets, with previous discoveries including passages in Luwian, Palaic, and Hattic. While the first two languages are closely related to Hittite, the third one differs significantly. The newly discovered language appears to share more similarities with Luwian, even though it was found in an area where Palaic was spoken.

The connection between these languages and their implications on the ancient world will be thoroughly investigated by researchers. It is believed that the texts found on these tablets were typically written by Hittite scribes and reflect the varying traditions and languages of the Bronze Age.

Studying Hittite languages has proven to be essential in shedding light on the foundations of Western civilization. Contrary to popular belief, modern Western civilization did not originate with the Greeks. The true cradle of our civilization can be traced back to the ancient Near East, with Anatolia acting as a bridge between Eastern and Graeco-Roman worlds.

The Hittites and their descendants played a crucial role in preserving and transmitting ancient Near Eastern culture to the West. Many literary and artistic themes and motifs can be directly linked to that world. Babylon, situated in the same area, was the birthplace of early scientific exploration. Thus, the study of Hittite languages is vital in understanding the roots of our own civilization.

As researchers delve deeper into this newly discovered language, it is expected that more profound insights will emerge, further enriching our understanding of the ancient world.

