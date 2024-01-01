Pressure Mounts on Netanyahu Amidst Controversy over Israel’s Future Strategy After Gaza War

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict enters its 90th day with no end in sight, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing pressure from his right-wing coalition government. Disagreements over the war’s continuation and a lack of agreement on a ceasefire have caused sharp divisions within the coalition.

Netanyahu canceled a meeting of Israel’s war cabinet meant to discuss the “day after” strategy for post-war planning. The cancellation came after strong opposition from far-right members of the coalition who argued that the subject was outside the mandate of the war cabinet. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party even held their own meeting in protest over their exclusion from the discussion.

The pressure on Netanyahu stems from concerns within his coalition that the Palestinian Authority (PA) could assume control over Gaza after the war. Despite the United States’ suggestion for the PA to take charge, some members of Netanyahu’s government, such as Smotrich, strongly oppose any PA involvement in Gaza post-war.

Fearing a potential fracture within his coalition and jeopardizing his position as prime minister, Netanyahu decided to have the security cabinet, which includes members who were excluded from the war cabinet, discuss the “day after” strategy on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the war cabinet was also supposed to discuss a potential deal with Hamas regarding the exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. However, with the cancellation of the war cabinet meeting, the fate of this negotiation remains uncertain.

Adding to Netanyahu’s challenges, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Middle East to address the Gaza war. While Arab allies are increasingly pushing for a ceasefire, there is no indication that the US will exert substantial pressure on Israel in the near term. As Egypt takes a more prominent role in calling for a ceasefire, Blinken may find himself caught between competing interests.

Hamas, on its part, has made it clear that it will not release more Israeli captives without a complete and full cessation of aggressive activities against the Palestinian people through negotiations aligned with their interests. A Hamas delegation is expected to visit Cairo to consider Egypt’s plan to end the war, which includes proposals for captive and prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas.

As pressure mounts on Netanyahu and the conflict persists, the path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains uncertain.