Egypt’s Concerns Over Mass Exodus from Gaza Strip

As Israeli bombardments intensify in the Gaza Strip, Egypt is growing increasingly concerned about a potential mass exodus of Palestinians into its Sinai Peninsula. The only exit point from the besieged enclave, the Rafah crossing, has been temporarily closed due to the ongoing conflict, prompting fears that desperate civilians may seek refuge in Sinai.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called the situation in Gaza “highly dangerous” and has been actively seeking a negotiated solution to the violence. Egypt, which has historically acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions, has urged Israel to allow safe passage for civilians instead of encouraging them to move southwest towards Sinai.

Rafah serves as the sole possible crossing point into Sinai for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, as the rest of the strip is surrounded by Israel and the sea. The passage of people and goods through Rafah is strictly controlled under the blockade enforced by Egypt and Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli military had recommended that Palestinians fleeing the airstrikes head to Egypt. However, they later revised this suggestion, leading to concerns of a potential influx of displaced Palestinians into Sinai.

While the closure of the Rafah crossing has so far not resulted in a mass gathering of Palestinians, the situation remains precarious. Egypt is particularly wary due to the ongoing Islamist insurgency in Sinai, which erupted around a decade ago. In recent years, Egypt’s military has made efforts to assert control over the region, but sporadic attacks continue to pose a threat.

The current escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has put immense pressure on Egypt to prevent further casualties and displacement. The country’s role as a mediator and its history of involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have positioned it as a crucial player in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Egypt remains committed to finding a negotiated resolution and avoiding a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.