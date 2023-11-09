Israel Faces International Pressure to Prevent Civilian Casualties in Gaza Assault

As the Israeli assault on Gaza continues, the international community is increasingly putting pressure on Israel to avoid civilian casualties. The United States, in particular, has engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating and to reduce the risk of further violence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been actively involved in the region, meeting with Turkish and Palestinian officials to discuss the situation. While Blinken called for an immediate ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea unless Hamas releases hostages it is holding.

The Israeli military has surrounded Gaza City and continues to bombard the area, leading to an unprecedented loss of life. According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, the bombardment has intensified, cutting off communications and internet services.

To address concerns about civilian safety, Israel’s military spokesman announced that they have temporarily halted bombardments in certain areas to allow civilians to move to safer locations. However, there are reports that Hamas is impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the southern part of Gaza by firing on convoys.

The United States is also using its diplomatic channels to address the conflict. CIA Director William Burns is scheduled to visit Israel to discuss intelligence and the ongoing war. US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to hold discussions with foreign leaders to advance efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, tensions between Israel and Lebanon have escalated as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah fired rockets toward northern Israel. The situation is further complicated by calls from various countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, for an immediate ceasefire.

The international community, including Pope Francis, is calling for an end to the violence and the provision of humanitarian aid. However, the United States insists on localized pauses in fighting to allow for aid delivery and safe evacuation rather than a unilateral ceasefire.

As the conflict continues, the need to prevent civilian casualties remains paramount. The world watches as Israel faces increasing international pressure to exercise restraint and protect innocent lives in Gaza.