Coalition Urges Minister Ben Gvir to Consider Alternatives to Controversial Prayer Service

Members of the coalition have expressed concerns and called on National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to reconsider his planned Orthodox prayer service at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square. The request comes in the wake of heated confrontations between secularist activists and worshippers who violated a municipal order by observing gender segregation during Yom Kippur prayers.

While some groups within the coalition are critical of Ben Gvir’s decision to proceed with the service, others argue that it is important to fight against the exclusion of Judaism from public spaces. Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, for instance, believes that individuals should not be forced to confine their prayers to synagogues due to the threats posed by a small group of bullies.

However, amid tensions already simmering across the country, calls for unity and reducing friction have also been made. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need to increase unity and reduce tension in the current situation. He called for responsible leadership and urged sides to “lower the flames.”

The events surrounding the controversial prayer service have been viewed by some as further evidence of the societal conflict resulting from the government’s ongoing judicial overhaul. With divergent visions for the country’s character, tensions have spilled over into various areas of life.

While the coalition is divided on the issue, MK Almog Cohen of Ben Gvir’s own party, Otzma Yehudit, has advised against proceeding with the service. Cohen highlights the need to focus on the real enemy rather than increasing division in society.

Despite differing viewpoints within the coalition, it is clear that many are concerned about the potential consequences of the planned prayer service. They recognize the importance of reducing tensions and finding alternative solutions to avoid further exacerbating the societal conflict.