A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Thursday in the quiet village of Hroza, leaving grieving families in anguish. Among the charred remnants of personal belongings, a mobile phone persistently rang, disregarded by those who had met an untimely fate. More than 50 lives were tragically lost, wrapped in white bags and carried away from a children’s playground where a slide and swing set stood as poignant reminders of innocence.

This harrowing strike, which claimed the lives of approximately one-sixth of the village’s dwindling population, rocked the small community. Ukrainian officials reported that the death toll had risen to 52 by Friday morning, with six individuals suffering injuries. The devastating blow even claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his nightly address, struggled to find words strong enough to condemn the attack. He denounced it as one of the deadliest acts against civilians in recent times. Expressing his disbelief and outrage, Zelensky declared that labeling the strike as “beastly” would undermine the very nature of beasts themselves. It appeared inconceivable to him that such a vile act could be carried out against innocent people gathered for a Christian memorial meal.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri S. Peskov, stated that the Russian military does not target civilians. According to Peskov, their operations solely focus on military infrastructure and defensive measures. These assertions were challenged by the stark reality witnessed in Hroza.

The village, located 23 miles from the front line, lacked any evident military or industrial targets nearby, intensifying the mystery surrounding the attack. A preliminary investigation suggested the involvement of an Iskander missile, renowned for its limited range.

As the day progressed, emergency workers painstakingly combed through the rubble of the devastated site. Among the wreckage, fragments of the lives lost were discovered, prompting grieving individuals to pay their respects with flowers and candles. DNA testing became necessary to positively identify some victims due to the severity of their injuries.

The gravity of the situation caught the attention of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who personally visited the scene. A field team was deployed to gather more information and speak to survivors, shedding light on the heinous attack and its repercussions.

The tragedy that befell Hroza stands as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence against innocent civilians. Grief and sorrow now fill the air, while questions surrounding the motives behind this commemoration massacre loom large, demanding answers and justice for the victims.