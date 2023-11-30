The Urgency to Move Away from Fossil Fuels Grows as Oil Executive Leads Climate Talks

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The international climate negotiations that began in Dubai have been overshadowed by mounting pressure to phase out the use of fossil fuels. This pressure stems from concerns surrounding the dual roles of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ national oil company ADNOC, who also presides over the climate talks.

The burning of coal, oil, and gas is a primary contributor to global warming, and the revelation that ADNOC was actively promoting fossil fuel sales while engaging in discussions to combat climate change has raised eyebrows. Despite vehement denials from Al-Jaber, climate experts believe that these revelations will have a significant impact on the negotiations.

The intensified scrutiny on Al-Jaber’s positions as both an oil executive and the president of the climate talks has brought attention to the urgent need to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. Ani Dasgupta, President of the World Resources Institute, emphasizes the importance of addressing the role of coal, oil, and gas in climate change during these talks.

While the disclosures may erode trust in the COP president, they also provide the UAE with an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels. This aligns with the global push for phasing out fossil fuels, championed by countries such as Germany, Europe, and the United States.

Amidst these revelations, there is a growing demand for a more stringent approach to fossil fuel reduction. Climate advocates argue that a mere “phase down” is not enough, and a complete “phase out” is necessary. This sentiment is echoed by Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, who urges Al-Jaber to prioritize the interests of the planet over his oil interests.

The urgency to take bolder action against climate change is emphasized by Simon Stiell, the United Nations climate chief, who implored negotiators to accelerate their efforts. Stiell warns that failing to signal the decline of the fossil fuel era could have dire consequences, both for the planet and humanity.

In his opening address, Al-Jaber acknowledged the need for change in the world’s energy sources. He called for collaboration, flexibility, and common ground to achieve consensus. However, the pressure remains high, as the world confronts not only the climate crisis but also challenges to global multilateralism.

With catastrophic events such as heatwaves and floods becoming increasingly common due to global warming, the urgency to address the climate crisis cannot be overstated. The next two weeks of negotiations will be critical in determining whether the world can effectively transition away from fossil fuels and restore faith in multilateralism.

