Freedom of the Press in India: Concerns Raised Over Manipur Report

Guwahati, India – Recent events in Manipur, India have prompted concerns regarding press freedom in the country. Police in Manipur have filed two cases against members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), accusing them of inciting further unrest in the northeastern state. The EGI had issued a report condemning the allegedly biased reporting by local media on the months-long ethnic violence in Manipur.

The cases were filed based on complaints by two individuals in the state capital, Imphal, and included charges of promoting enmity between different groups, defamation, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

The violence in Manipur has left over 150 people dead, with the majority being from the Kuki-Zo tribes. More than 65,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes. The role of the state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also come under scrutiny. Rights groups have expressed alarm over the government’s response to the alleged rights violations.

The United Nations’ rights experts recently criticized the Indian government’s “slow and inadequate response” to the violence in Manipur. The experts called for action to address the physical and sexual violence, as well as hate speech in the region.

In its fact-finding report, the Editors Guild of India highlighted the biased reporting by the Manipur media, which appeared to favor the dominant Meitei ethnic group. The report collected facts between August 7 and August 10 and included representations made by various parties, including the Indian army. The EGI had previously expressed concern over the biased coverage that contributed to divisiveness and violence.

The state of Manipur has been without internet connection since May, making it challenging for journalists to report from the region. The EGI highlighted the detrimental impact of the internet ban on journalism, as it hindered communication between reporters, editors, and sources.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh questioned the EGI’s authority to conduct a fact-finding inquiry in the state. Singh accused the editors’ body of coming to a conclusion without considering all sections of society. The complainant in one of the police cases alleged that the EGI report was sponsored by “narco terrorists,” a term frequently used by some BJP leaders to refer to the minority Kuki-Zo tribes.

The action against the Editors Guild of India came as its report shed light on the partisan role played by the state leadership in addressing the ethnic violence. However, the report has faced criticism from the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM). These press bodies labeled the report as “half-baked” and raised concerns over its damaging impact on the reputation of the journalist community.

The cases against the EGI reflect the concerning state of press freedom in Manipur and India at large. According to the World Press Freedom Index, India currently ranks 161st out of 180 countries, attributing the decline in press freedom to the rise of the BJP led by Prime Minister Modi.

