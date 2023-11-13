In recent discussions surrounding negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, it has become clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an ulterior motive. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, exposed this hidden agenda on the social platform X. He cautioned the international community against falling for false talks of negotiations and explained that Putin’s intentions revolve around three distinct scenarios.

The first scenario involves pressuring Ukraine into capitulation and then freezing the conflict until a later stage. This tactic is a means for Russia to assert dominance over Ukraine without engaging in traditional negotiations. Rather than seeking a peaceful resolution, Putin aims to secure control through coercive means.

If the first scenario fails to achieve the desired outcome, the second scenario comes into play. Russia would provide Ukraine with an operational pause, allowing them time to arm themselves from external sources and continue their aggressive actions against Ukrainians. This approach displays a complete disregard for human life and underscores Russia’s willingness to perpetuate violence for its own gain.

Lastly, if all else fails, there is the third scenario – preventing Ukraine from losing altogether. This scenario is driven by the fear of a transformation revolution within Ukraine. By avoiding defeat, Russia hopes to maintain its influence and avoid the repercussions of Ukraine’s potential democratization.

It is crucial to recognize the simplicity and predictability of Russia’s plans in dealing with Ukraine. These plans highlight the necessity to approach negotiations with skepticism and stand firm against Russia’s genocidal desires. The international community must not succumb to illusions or lend credibility to the collective ‘Putin.’

While the possibility of bringing Ukrainian and Russian presidents to the negotiating table was proposed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the UN General Assembly, it is essential to understand the underlying motives at play. True negotiations may not be on Russia’s agenda, and it is important for Ukraine and its allies to stay vigilant and prioritize the protection of their national interests.

FAQ

Q: What are the three scenarios regarding Russia’s approach to negotiations with Ukraine?

A: The three scenarios involve pressuring Ukraine into capitulation and freezing the conflict, providing an operational pause for Ukraine to arm itself, and preventing Ukraine from losing to avoid a potential transformation revolution.

Q: Why does Russia seek negotiations with Ukraine?

A: Russia’s motives for negotiations are primarily driven by a desire to exert control over Ukraine without resorting to traditional diplomatic channels. These negotiations serve as a means for Russia to further its own interests and maintain influence.

Q: What should the international community keep in mind regarding negotiations with Russia?

A: It is crucial to approach negotiations with caution and skepticism, recognizing Russia’s genocidal desires and ulterior motives. Falling for false talks of negotiations could enable Russia’s harmful agenda and undermine the interests of Ukraine and its allies.

Q: How should Ukraine and its allies respond to Russia’s approach?

A: Ukraine and its allies must remain vigilant, prioritize the protection of their national interests, and resist any attempts by Russia to manipulate or control the negotiations. It is essential to stand firm and hold Russia accountable for its actions.