The Kremlin’s recent calls for negotiations with Ukraine may not be as they initially appear. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, sheds light on the true intentions behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s seemingly diplomatic approach. Rather than seeking genuine dialogue, Putin has a specific agenda in mind, consisting of three distinct scenarios.

Podolyak urges the international community to recognize the false nature of these “negotiations” and not to fall into the trap of believing that Russia is genuinely interested in reaching agreements. Putin’s motive for talks deviates from the classical sense, focusing solely on advancing one of the three scenarios.

The first scenario involves exerting immense pressure on Ukraine, with the aim of forcing it to capitulate. If direct surrender proves unsuccessful, the second scenario comes into play. Putin intends to provide an operational pause, allowing Russia to further arm itself and continue its aggression against Ukrainians.

However, should neither of these strategies yield the desired results, the third scenario emerges. In this case, the Kremlin seeks to avoid losing face and prevent a transformative revolution within its own borders. By pursuing these scenarios, Putin aims to maintain control while undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The simplicity and predictability of Russia’s plans become apparent when examining its motives closely. Podolyak emphasizes that it is crucial not to harbor any illusions or heed Russia’s propaganda. The collective “Putin” cannot be trusted, as their desires often align with genocidal inclinations.

While some may argue that the UN General Assembly presents an opportunity for fruitful negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, it is essential to approach the situation with caution. Genuine dialogue can only occur when both parties genuinely seek a peaceful resolution.

Sources:

– Ukrinform