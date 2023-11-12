New Perspectives: African Presidential Portraits Reimagined

Renowned artist Kehinde Wiley, known for his striking portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama, has unveiled a groundbreaking series of paintings featuring 11 current and former African heads of state. Departing from traditional portrayals, Wiley’s exhibition challenges long-held notions of power, history, and cultural identity.

In his latest collection, titled “A Maze of Power,” Wiley captures the essence of each African president in a visually striking manner. The portrait of Democratic Republic of Congo’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, showcases him with the cityscape of Kinshasa in the background, symbolizing his connection to his nation. Senegal’s president, Macky Sall, stands along a rocky shore, clutching a staff, evoking strength and stability. These visuals aim to provide a fresh perspective on the African presidency, a concept that lacks a long-standing tradition in visual representation.

Through his art, Wiley seeks to challenge the dominant narrative of Western European cultural hegemony and its impact on the historical understanding of power. Wiley deliberately avoids discussing politics with his subjects and instead focuses on offering a “vocabulary of power” from which the presidents can choose to portray themselves. By referencing aristocratic, royal, and military portraits from the past, Wiley creates a space for each leader to explore their position within this historical context.

While Wiley’s choice of subjects may raise eyebrows due to their human rights records, it is important to note that his intention is not to celebrate individual leaders but to examine the presidency itself. The exhibition comes at a time of heightened anti-French sentiment in Africa’s Sahel region, where presidents with close ties to their former colonizers have faced political oustings. Wiley’s inclusion of these presidents prompts us to question power dynamics, historical legacies, and post-colonial identities.

The African presidents collaborated closely with Wiley throughout the process, selecting their own outfits and carefully choosing meaningful locations for their portraits. Each president’s unique portrayal reflects their personal narrative and resonates with their nation’s history. The artworks transcend mere representation and delve into the complexities of leadership and power.

The choice to exhibit these portraits in France, a former colonial powerhouse on the continent, adds another layer of significance to Wiley’s work. Western nations, including France, have faced mounting criticism for their historical role in looting African art and cultural artifacts. Wiley’s decision to bring his exhibition to Africa in the near future shows his commitment to reconnecting these portraits with their places of origin.

As we navigate these thought-provoking portraits, it is essential to remember that art has the power to challenge and reshape our understanding of history, identity, and power dynamics. Wiley’s African presidential portraits invite us to reconsider our preconceptions and engage in a broader conversation about representation, cultural heritage, and the evolving narratives that shape our societies.

Frequently Asked Questions