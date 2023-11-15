Presidential Election Verdict: Obi and Atiku Await Tribunal Decision Tomorrow

By [Your Name]

Tomorrow, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja will deliver its judgment on the petitions filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. These petitions seek to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had earlier approved the cases for judgment after the parties presented their final arguments. Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the presidential election held on February 25. They also alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately bypassed the technological innovations introduced for the 2023 general elections.

While presenting their final written address, Atiku and the PDP urged the court to nullify the entire outcome of the election and order a re-run or fresh contest. They claimed that INEC’s refusal to electronically transmit the results of the election was a breach of the amended Electoral Act.

On the other hand, Obi and the Labour Party argued that there was no glitch during the election, but rather an intentional act to sabotage the outcome. They called for the removal of President Tinubu, citing his forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States as grounds for disqualification.

In response, INEC and the other respondents, including President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), requested the court to dismiss the petitions. INEC’s legal team emphasized that the election was validly conducted and in compliance with all relevant laws, asserting that the purpose of the technology introduced was for authentication, verification, and transmission of results.

As we await the tribunal’s verdict tomorrow, it remains crucial to ensure transparency, integrity, and adherence to the provisions of the Electoral Act in order to maintain public trust in our democratic processes.

