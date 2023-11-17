President Tinubu Presents Additional Nominees for Ministerial Positions to Nigerian Senate

President Bola Tinubu has delivered his second set of ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate. The list was presented to the Senate by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff, accompanied by Senator Hassan Hadejia, the Deputy Chief of Staff. This comes after the Senate had already screened 25 nominees from the first batch, with three nominees remaining.

Last week, Gbajabiamila had submitted the initial list consisting of 28 nominees, promising that more names would be included in subsequent submissions. The number of nominees in the second list is yet to be disclosed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

While the details of the second list remain unknown, it is important to note that the submission coincided with the screening of Lateef Fagbemi, a nominee representing Kwara State.

FAQ

Q: How many ministerial nominees did President Tinubu submit in total?

A: The specific number of nominees in the second batch has not been made public. However, the first batch consisted of 28 nominees while there are still three additional nominees left to be screened.

Q: Who submitted the second list of nominees to the Senate?

A: Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, presented the second list of ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate.

Q: Who accompanied Femi Gbajabiamila during the submission?

A: Senator Hassan Hadejia, the Deputy Chief of Staff, accompanied Gbajabiamila while delivering the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Q: Are the details of the second list currently known?

A: As of now, the specific number and names of nominees in the second batch remain undisclosed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Q: Who is Lateef Fagbemi?

A: Lateef Fagbemi is one of the nominees being screened by the Senate. He represents Kwara State.

Q: Where can I find more information on this topic?

A: For more information, you can refer to trusted news sources or official government websites.