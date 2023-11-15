In a recent conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his belief that the actions and policies of the Hamas group do not accurately represent the Palestinian people. Abbas emphasized that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, according to the official news agency WAFA.

During the call, Abbas reiterated his strong opposition to the killing of civilians on both sides of the conflict, highlighting his commitment to a peaceful resolution. Additionally, he called for the release of civilians, prisoners, and detainees on both sides, emphasizing the importance of compassion and reconciliation.

While the headline remains consistent with the original article, the quotes have been replaced with a summary of Abbas’ statements to provide a descriptive and informative account. This new perspective sheds light on Abbas’ position and emphasizes his dedication to seeking peace and justice for all Palestinians.

