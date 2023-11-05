Biden Pledges Support and Aid for American Hostages

President Biden has taken a strong stance on the recent crisis in Israel and has pledged to do everything in his power to find and free American citizens who have been taken hostage. In a video call with families on Friday, the President expressed his commitment and spoke directly to those affected by the tragedy.

“I’m saying we’re gonna do everything in our power to find those who are still alive and set them free,” President Biden assured the families. He emphasized the importance of their loved ones knowing that the President of the United States cares deeply about what is happening, calling it “pure barbarism.”

During the hour-long call, President Biden listened to the concerns and pleas of the families, offering empathy and patience. He made it clear that bringing the American hostages back safely is among his highest priorities, but also stressed the need to end the brutality and hold those responsible accountable.

To support Israel in addressing the crisis, President Biden has ordered the deployment of two aircraft carriers, as well as cruisers and destroyers, to the region. While emphasizing Israel’s strong fighting forces, he assured that the United States would provide them with everything they need.

The President also addressed the increased threat of terrorism in the United States, stating that efforts are being made to prevent lone wolf attacks and coordinated efforts. He recently held a meeting with Homeland Security and FBI officials, discussing measures to ensure the safety of the American people.

The situation in Israel and Gaza remains dire, with significant casualties on both sides. President Biden acknowledged the complexity of the conflict, recognizing Israel’s need to respond to the brutal actions of Hamas while expressing a desire to avoid civilian casualties.

As the crisis unfolds, President Biden’s commitment to finding a resolution and supporting American citizens held hostage remains steadfast. The United States will continue to provide aid and assistance to Israel while working towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict.