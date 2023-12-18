Egypt’s President el-Sisi Wins Third Term in Overwhelming Victory

After a decisive three-day election held in December, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has emerged triumphant, securing a third term as the leader of Egypt. The National Elections Authority confirmed that el-Sisi received an overwhelming 89.6 percent of the vote, solidifying his position as the head of the Middle East’s most populous nation.

With an unprecedented turnout of 66.8 percent, Egyptians came out in droves to exercise their democratic right. Over 39 million citizens cast their votes in support of el-Sisi, a significant endorsement of his leadership. As a former army chief who has governed Egypt for a decade, el-Sisi has shown a steadfast commitment to his country and its people.

The prevailing result of the election was not surprising, considering the lack of serious opposition. Over the past ten years, el-Sisi has utilized a crackdown on dissent to eliminate any significant challengers to his rule. This, coupled with his military background and extensive experience, has cemented his dominant position in Egyptian politics.

Among the other candidates vying for the presidency, none were prominent figures capable of mounting a substantial challenge. Hazem Omar, leader of the Republican People’s Party, secured second place with 4.5 percent of the vote. Farid Zahran, the leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the relatively marginal Wafd party followed suit.

With his victory, el-Sisi is now set to commence his third and final term in office, starting in April. This announcement aligns with the constitutional limit of serving three consecutive terms as president of Egypt. Throughout his tenure, el-Sisi has solidified his grip on power, extending the presidential mandate from four to six years and amending the constitution to raise the limit on terms.

Critics have raised concerns about the state of human rights under el-Sisi’s leadership. Egypt has witnessed a significant increase in the number of political prisoners, with thousands detained during his tenure. Although a presidential pardons committee has granted freedom to approximately 1,000 individuals in the past year, human rights organizations argue that the number of arrests far exceeds this figure.

Supporters of el-Sisi applaud his efforts to restore stability to Egypt after the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising against President Hosni Mubarak. Despite various challenges, including regional conflicts and economic crises, el-Sisi’s administration has sought to maintain security and foster growth in the nation.

