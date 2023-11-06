Report Confirms Misfired Rocket Caused Deadly Blast at Gaza Hospital

New Details Emerge on Cause of Hospital Explosion in Gaza

In a press conference held by Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, new evidence has emerged regarding the deadly explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Contrary to initial claims, the explosion was not caused by Israeli forces but by a misfired rocket from the Palestinian terrorist group Islamic Jihad.

During the IDF’s after-action review, it was revealed that the explosion occurred after Hamas launched a barrage of rockets towards Israel. Approximately 45 minutes later, Islamic Jihad launched ten rockets, one of which misfired and hit the hospital compound.

Rather than relying on quotes from intercepted phone calls, the IDF released a publicly available conversation between two Hamas terrorists discussing the failed rocket launch. In the conversation, they acknowledge the misfire and attribute it to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The trajectory analysis conducted during the review confirmed that the rockets were shot from a cemetery behind the hospital.

Furthermore, the IDF spokesperson highlighted a concerning trend. Since October 7th, around 450 rockets have misfired and failed within Gaza, resulting in unintended casualties for Palestinians.

Despite the mounting evidence pointing to Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for the hospital explosion, Hamas continues to claim that Israeli forces are to blame. However, video evidence, drone footage, and intercepted phone calls provided by the Israelis strongly support the conclusion that it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired.

This new information sheds light on the complexities and dangers faced by both Israelis and Palestinians in the ongoing conflict. It serves as a reminder of the need for careful investigation and accurate reporting to prevent further escalation. As the truth continues to unravel, it is important for all parties involved to work towards lasting peace and justice in the region.