President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi has secured a third term in Egypt’s presidential election, facing little opposition in a vote that was heavily predetermined. Despite the country grappling with economic struggles and ongoing conflicts, Sisi’s victory has been hailed by his supporters as a mandate for his iron-fisted rule for the next six years.

With nearly 90 percent of the vote, Sisi’s re-election was announced by election officials at a news conference. The other candidates, who posed no credible challenge, collectively received about 10 percent of the vote. The voter turnout, standing at just under 67 percent, was higher than in previous elections and marked an unprecedented figure in Egyptian history.

Sisi’s only notable opponent, former parliamentarian Ahmed Tantawy, was prevented from running after his supporters were blocked from endorsing him. His family members and campaign staff faced arrests and harassment, and he himself was indicted on politically motivated charges. The state-affiliated media extensively covered Sisi’s achievements while giving little attention to his challengers, resulting in many voters being unfamiliar with the alternative candidates.

Throughout the voting period, Sisi’s propaganda dominated the streets of Cairo. Billboards bearing his face and slogans flooded the city, and campaign banners lined major roads. Many Egyptians viewed voting as a civic duty and an opportunity to support the country’s future. However, there were also those who chose not to participate, feeling disillusioned with worsening living conditions and a perceived lack of power to effect change.

Despite the economic crisis and the hardships faced by the Egyptian population, Sisi remains popular among certain segments of society. For them, his leadership symbolizes stability in a region plagued by conflict. The recent Israeli assault on Gaza, which led to a surge in public anger towards Israel and its Western allies, served to reinforce Sisi’s image as a defender of Egyptian sovereignty and security. His resolute stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians earned him respect, particularly from those who had grown disenchanted with his governance due to economic concerns.

As Sisi begins his third term, he must confront the challenges of an ailing economy and the conflict unfolding in neighboring countries. The Egyptian people will be closely watching to see how he addresses these issues and fulfills his promises for a better future.

—

FAQ:

Q: Who won the election in Egypt?

A: President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi won the election, securing a third term in office.

Q: Was there any significant opposition to President Sisi?

A: No, the other candidates running against Sisi did not pose a credible challenge.

Q: What was the voter turnout in the election?

A: The voter turnout was just under 67 percent, which was higher than in previous elections.

Q: Why is President Sisi popular despite the economic struggles in the country?

A: Some Egyptians view Sisi as a symbol of stability in a region plagued by conflict. His stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians during the Israeli assault on Gaza earned him respect from segments of society.

Q: What challenges does President Sisi face during his third term?

A: President Sisi must address economic issues and navigate the ongoing conflicts in neighboring countries.