ESA, Airbus, and Voyager Space Collaborate on Starlab Space Station

ESA, Airbus, and Voyager Space have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the Starlab space station. This collaboration aims to foster science and technology development in low Earth orbit destinations outside of the International Space Station.

The agreement outlines several key areas of focus for the partnership. One of the main objectives is to provide access to the Starlab space station for ESA and its Member States, enabling astronaut missions, research activities, and commercial business development. This will open up new opportunities for European scientists to conduct experiments in a weightless environment and advance European science in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to establish a complete ‘end-to-end’ system with the Starlab space station, including the development of a European cargo and crew transportation system. This will ensure a smooth transition from the International Space Station to sustained exploitation of human and robotic infrastructures in low Earth orbit beyond 2030.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “ESA appreciates the transatlantic industry initiative for the commercial Starlab space station and the potential that its strong European footprint holds.” He emphasized the importance of collaboration in the space domain and the opportunities it presents for European industrial and institutional contributions.

The Starlab space station, jointly developed and operated by Airbus and Voyager Space, is set to launch as early as 2028, with commercial operations slated to begin in 2029. This ambitious project aims to pave the way for a new generation of commercial space exploration and ensure Europe’s leadership in the field.

As the collaboration progresses, ESA, Airbus, and Voyager Space will work closely together to maximize the scientific and technological capabilities of the Starlab space station. By leveraging their combined expertise, they hope to push the boundaries of space exploration and facilitate new discoveries that will benefit humanity as a whole.