Global Economic Growth Predicted to Stall and Diverge in 2024, According to UN Trade Arm

A new forecast released by the United Nations predicts that global economic growth will experience a slight increase from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.5% in 2024. However, the forecast comes with a cautionary note, as the UN director describes the global economy as “pretty weak.”

The projection for economic growth is seen as optimistic given the current state of the global economy. The UN is particularly concerned about the U.S. economy, which is expected to face significant headwinds and experience a slowdown in the coming year. Despite these concerns, the U.S. remains one of the best-performing economies among developing countries.

Europe, on the other hand, is on the edge of a recession, according to the UN. The forecast for the global economy heavily depends on a rebound in European growth. However, European investment is currently stagnant, and the eurozone has not contributed to global economic growth this year.

While attention is often focused on China’s economic health, the UN emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the eurozone’s economic health. The UN report states that stagnant or falling real wages, combined with fiscal austerity, are dragging down European growth.

One of the major challenges facing developing countries is economic inequality. Despite wage gains in recent years, wages have not kept up with inflation, leading to a widening wealth gap. This gap threatens to hinder developing countries’ economic recovery and their ability to achieve sustainable development goals.

In addition, nearly a third of frontier economies are facing the risk of debt distress. This issue is compounded by rising interest rates, weakening currencies, and sluggish export growth. The UN report highlights the urgency of addressing these debt challenges to prevent further economic downturns.

The UN is also calling for greater regulation and transparency in the food trade industry. Recent inflation in food prices and shocks in commodity markets have raised concerns about profiteering by major food industry suppliers. The UN suggests that these companies should be treated as hedge funds and subjected to stricter oversight and regulation.

In conclusion, the UN’s forecast paints a cautionary picture of global economic growth in 2024. While there is a slight increase projected, there are significant challenges ahead, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. Addressing issues of economic inequality and debt distress will be crucial in ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth worldwide.

