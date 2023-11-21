Premature Babies Evacuated from Gaza Receive Lifesaving Care in Egypt

Twenty-eight premature babies are now receiving specialized medical treatment in Egypt after being evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. These infants were transported to two different hospitals in Egypt, namely El-Arish General Hospital in the Sinai Peninsula and the New Administrative Capital Hospital in Cairo.

The babies, most of whom are suffering from low blood oxygen levels, are benefiting from the advanced medical measures provided by the Egyptian healthcare system. Additionally, one infant is being treated for an eye injury, while several others have been diagnosed with low birth weight.

Four mothers were able to accompany their babies to Egypt, but the status and whereabouts of the other parents remain unknown at this time. Nonetheless, the Egyptian government and medical professionals are diligently caring for these vulnerable infants.

The decision to evacuate the babies from Al-Shifa Hospital was made in response to the deteriorating conditions and lack of medical supplies in Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PCRS) and several other organizations collaborated to facilitate the transfer of 31 babies to Emirati Hospital in Rafah before the remaining 28 infants were sent to Egypt.

The evacuation process was conducted under extremely dangerous conditions, and the World Health Organization confirmed that the babies were fighting serious infections, with 11 of them in critical condition. UNICEF expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation and stressed the urgent need for the infants to receive proper medical care.

The turmoil and bombings in Gaza put these premature babies at even greater risk, as the hospital they were initially placed in became a target of conflict. Their parents also faced immense challenges, including being forced to leave their homes and witnessing the destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital.

While the Israeli military claims that Al-Shifa Hospital is being used by Hamas as a shield for its operations, hospital officials have strongly denied these accusations. The focus should remain on providing critical care to the premature babies and ensuring their survival in this tense environment.

Sources: CNN, World Health Organization, UNICEF